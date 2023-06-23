NZXT Relay Audio PC gaming range unveiled

NZXT has this week introduced a number of new accessories to its range of expanding PC gaming offerings announcing the launch of the SwitchMix, Relay gaming headset and Relay speakers and subwoofer.

“The Relay Headset, certified by the Japanese Audio Society for Hi-Res Audio, provides users with a realistic and natural-sounding audio experience that provides a clean audio signal with low distortion. It comes with audio-enhancing features such as DTS Headphone:X with genre-inspired presets,10-band EQ for customizing a user’s sound experience, low-distortion 40 mm drivers to reduce ear fatigue, and a comfortable design. Rounding out the ecosystem, the Relay Speakers and Subwoofer boast 80 W stereo sound and a 140 W subwoofer, ensuring gamers are fully immersed in their virtual worlds.”

NZXT SwitchMix

Seamless Switching Instantly switch between headset and PC speaker audio output by placing or removing a headset from the stand.

Studio-Grade Mixer Fade between in-game and voice chat audio with the slider, and control volume and mute with the wheel.

Powerful DAC 24-bit / 96 kHz DAC delivers accurate, high-quality audio to connected devices for an optimized listening experience.

DTS 7.1 Surround Sound Supports DTS 7.1 surround sound on compatible devices to simulate in-game spatial audio in a 3D environment.



Switch Mix MSRP: $129.99

NZXT Relay Headset

Hi-Res Audio Certified: Discover an expanded frequency range and enhanced detail for gaming, music, and more.

Neutral Sound Profile: Sonically balanced 40 mm drivers deliver an even frequency response for a true-to-original listening experience.

Lightweight Design: Lightweight, adjustable frame distributes weight evenly for maximum comfort, no matter the head size and shape.

Cushioned for Comfort: Memory foam headband and ear pads with leatherette covers ensure long-lasting comfort and noise isolation.

DTS Headphone:X: Simulates audio in a 3D environment so in-game sounds can be accurately pinpointed from any direction.

Customize with CAM: Choose preset gaming sound modes, or configure settings like EQ and surround sound.

Clear Comms: Unidirectional mic with pop filter captures voice without background noise, and can detach if not in use.

Relay Headset MSRP: $99.99

Colors: White or Black

NZXT Relay Speakers and Subwoofer

Relay Speakers

Tuned for PC Gaming: Designed for close-up listening with a high dynamic range that brings out detailed in-game soundscapes.

Room-Filling Sound: 80 watts of total power (40 watts per speaker) fills the room with immersive, full-range sound.

High-Quality Drivers: Silk dome tweeters and glass fiber woofers produce smooth, natural highs and rich, full-bodied lows.

Space-Saving Size: Compact enough to fit comfortably on a desktop, but large enough to provide powerful sound.

Relay Speakers MSRP: $249.99

Colors: Black and White

Relay Subwoofer

Booming Bass: Down-firing 6.5-inch driver and 140 watts of power deliver deep, ground-shaking bass for games and music.

Adaptable Sound: Adjustable crossover and phase control knobs enable precise tuning to blend audio with other speakers.

Space-Saving Size: Compact enough to fit nicely underneath a desk, yet large enough to produce powerful bass.

Relay Subwoofer: $149.99

Source : NZXT



