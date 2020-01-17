The development team at SonicWave based in Tokyo Japan have created a new 8bit wave memory synthesizer aptly named the LIVEN 8bit warps which is equipped with four synth engines including 8bit FM. As well as step sequencer, filter, effects and Looper to name just a few of its features. Watch the Kickstarter video below to learn more about the LIVEN 8bit warps wave memory synthesiser which is now available to back via Kickstarter at a 10% discount.

“Carefully selected preset waveforms and editable user waveforms along with high-quality filters and effects can be used freely to create a wide spectrum of sounds. The LIVEN 8bit warps can generate classic retro game sounds of course, but its unique 8-bit sound can also be used in a range of music genres, including EDM, hip-hop, techno and rock.”

“Powerful functions for live electronic music performance include 16 physical control knobs, parameter locking for each sequencer step, a looper, and SYNC IN/OUT and MIDI IN/OUT connectors to make synchronized performance with other equipment easy. All these powerful functions are in a device that weighs only 790 g. Play it anywhere at any time.”

Specifications of the LIVEN 8bit Warps wave memory synthesizer :

Size : 297mm (W) × 176mm (D) × 48mm(H),

Weight : 790g

27-keys

MIDI IN & OUT

SYNC IN & OUT

Built-in Speaker

Stereo line output

Stereo line input

Headphone output

9V DC, 6 AA batteries

Four 8bit wave memory synth engines ( WARP, ATTACK, MORPH, FM )

Powerful voice mode( POLY, MONO, LEGATO, UNISON and ARPEGGIATORS )

ADSR EG

LPF, HPF, BPF

Chorus, Flanger, Delay, Hall and Plate Effects

1xLFO( for Pitch&Filter Freq )

128-patch memory

128-waveform memory

64-step Sequencer, 128 patterns, Real-time and step recording, Pattern chain, Metronome

Octave shift

Pitch bend

Swing control

Looper

Parameter automation

Source: Kickstarter

