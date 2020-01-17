The development team at SonicWave based in Tokyo Japan have created a new 8bit wave memory synthesizer aptly named the LIVEN 8bit warps which is equipped with four synth engines including 8bit FM. As well as step sequencer, filter, effects and Looper to name just a few of its features. Watch the Kickstarter video below to learn more about the LIVEN 8bit warps wave memory synthesiser which is now available to back via Kickstarter at a 10% discount.
“Carefully selected preset waveforms and editable user waveforms along with high-quality filters and effects can be used freely to create a wide spectrum of sounds. The LIVEN 8bit warps can generate classic retro game sounds of course, but its unique 8-bit sound can also be used in a range of music genres, including EDM, hip-hop, techno and rock.”
“Powerful functions for live electronic music performance include 16 physical control knobs, parameter locking for each sequencer step, a looper, and SYNC IN/OUT and MIDI IN/OUT connectors to make synchronized performance with other equipment easy. All these powerful functions are in a device that weighs only 790 g. Play it anywhere at any time.”
Specifications of the LIVEN 8bit Warps wave memory synthesizer :
Size : 297mm (W) × 176mm (D) × 48mm(H),
Weight : 790g
27-keys
MIDI IN & OUT
SYNC IN & OUT
Built-in Speaker
Stereo line output
Stereo line input
Headphone output
9V DC, 6 AA batteries
Four 8bit wave memory synth engines ( WARP, ATTACK, MORPH, FM )
Powerful voice mode( POLY, MONO, LEGATO, UNISON and ARPEGGIATORS )
ADSR EG
LPF, HPF, BPF
Chorus, Flanger, Delay, Hall and Plate Effects
1xLFO( for Pitch&Filter Freq )
128-patch memory
128-waveform memory
64-step Sequencer, 128 patterns, Real-time and step recording, Pattern chain, Metronome
Octave shift
Pitch bend
Swing control
Looper
Parameter automation
Source: Kickstarter