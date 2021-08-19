F.100 waterproof power bank and 1,000 lumen flashlight

Chijoff & Co have launched their latest Kickstarter campaign for the F.100 power bank flashlight offering a high-powered 1000 lumen pocket sized flashlight that can also charge your phone or tablet if required an emergency. The waterproof power bank is IPX6 rated and offers a range of different lighting modes as well as being equipped with a magnetic mounting system and high power CREE LED. Early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $59 or £43 (depending on current exchange rates). If the F.100 campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around February 2022.

“The F.100 is a versatile and powerful flashlight built from the ground up for your next adventure – high-powered 1000 lumen CREE LED, fast charging enabled, magnetic lanyard, and an adaptable mounting system, the F.100 is the sort of torch you can take with you anywhere. “ To learn more about the F.100 power bank flashlight project checkout the promotional video below.

“Unique, yet familiar: we’ve put a lot of work into making the F.100 waterproof power bank fit your life, from carrying it in your bag, to looping it on a belt, to hanging it in your tent. It can throw out 1000 lumens to light up your night, charge itself quickly and even charge your tech. The F.100 is paired with an intuitive magnetic mounting system, powered by strong rare-earth neodymium magnets. The holder easily snaps onto any steel surface making the F100 at home, from the fridge to the workshop shelves. “

“Easily cycle through your light modes with the push of your thumb and when you lay it down you don’t need to worry about it rolling away. The lanyard design stops any accidental rolls and the flat end also allows you stand it up vertically (perfect for those times when you want some reflective illumination)”

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the power bank flashlight, jump over to the official F.100 crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

