WALTY 2.0 amazing water generating plant pot hits Kickstarter

Ever felt the frustration of watching your beloved houseplants wither away despite your best efforts? You’re not alone. Many plant enthusiasts struggle with the delicate balance of watering—too much or too little can spell disaster. But what if there was a way to take the guesswork out of plant care? Meet WALTY 2.0, the self-watering smart planter that generates water from the air, ensuring your plants receive the perfect amount of hydration automatically.

WALTY 2.0

Key Takeaways Automated watering system eliminates the need for manual watering.

Advanced condensation technology captures moisture from the air.

Customizable watering schedules cater to different plant needs.

Stylish design options enhance your living space.

Improves your wellbeing by maintaining healthy plants.

Exclusive early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $120 or £95 (depending on current exchange rates). Gone are the days of forgetting to water your plants or drowning them with too much love. The WALTY 2.0 uses a sophisticated internal condensation system to convert moisture from the air into liquid water.

This means no more manual watering or relying on app reminders. Once you set it up, the planter takes care of everything, giving you more time to enjoy the lush greenery around you. Imagine the peace of mind knowing that your plants are always getting the right amount of water, even when you’re away on vacation or caught up in a busy work schedule.

Water Generating Plant Pot

The heart of WALTY 2.0 is its advanced condensation system. This technology captures moisture from the air and transforms it into water, which is then delivered directly to your plants. This not only ensures that your plants get the right amount of water but also eliminates the need for external water sources or bulky water tanks. Think about the convenience of not having to refill a water reservoir or worry about plumbing issues. The WALTY 2.0 is a self-sustaining ecosystem that takes the guesswork out of plant care.

Every plant has unique watering needs, and WALTY 2.0 understands that. You can customize the watering schedule to suit your plant’s requirements, whether they need daily hydration or just a weekly top-up. This flexibility makes it perfect for a wide range of plants, from delicate herbs to robust houseplants. Imagine being able to grow a variety of plants in one system, each receiving the precise care they need. The WALTY 2.0 adapts to your lifestyle and your plants’ needs, making it a versatile addition to any home.

Assuming that the WALTY 2.0 funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2024. To learn more about the WALTY 2.0 water generating plant pot project preview the promotional video below.

WALTY 2.0 doesn’t just take care of your plants; it also enhances your living space. Available in sleek Black, White, Premium Blue, and Deluxe Green, this planter is designed to complement any decor. Plus, the internal RGB lights add a decorative glow-in-the-dark feature, making your plants look stunning even at night. Imagine the aesthetic appeal of a planter that not only nurtures your plants but also serves as a stylish piece of decor. The WALTY 2.0 is more than just a functional tool; it’s a design statement.

Healthy plants do more than just beautify your home; they also improve your wellbeing. With WALTY 2.0, you can enjoy the benefits of lush plants and fresh herbs, which provide a constant supply of oxygen and a touch of nature indoors. This smart planter makes it easier than ever to create a green oasis in your home. Imagine the mental and physical health benefits of being surrounded by thriving plants, from reduced stress levels to improved air quality. The WALTY 2.0 helps you cultivate a healthier, happier living environment.

Fully assembled and ready to use, the WALTY 2.0 measures 10” x 12” x 5 1/2” with a plant space of 4 1/4” x 11” x 5 1/2”. Weighing just 3 lbs and with a max power consumption of 36 watts, it is both compact and energy-efficient. Imagine the ease of setting up a system that is ready to go right out of the box, with minimal impact on your energy bill. The WALTY 2.0 is designed to be user-friendly and efficient, making it an ideal choice for both novice and experienced plant enthusiasts.

Transform your plant care routine with the WALTY 2.0 self-watering smart planter and enjoy the perfect balance of technology and nature in your home. Imagine a future where plant care is effortless, your home is filled with thriving greenery, and you have more time to enjoy the beauty of your indoor garden. The WALTY 2.0 makes this future possible, bringing innovation and convenience to your plant care routine.

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the water generating plant pot, jump over to the official WALTY 2.0 crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Disclaimer: Participating in Kickstarter campaigns involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.



