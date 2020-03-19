Fractal Design PC cases receive D5 Powered EK water cooling distribution plate

If you are considering building a water-cooled PC system you may be interested to know that Factual Design PC cases are now equipped with D5 Powered EK Distribution Plate a custom-designed water cooling reservoir, routing and pump solution specifically designed and constructed to fit a variety of Fractal Design ATX PC cases. Supported Fractal Design cases include : Define 7, Define 7 XL, Define R6, Define S2, Vector RS and Meshify S2

The radiator compatibility per case is as follows (top+front):

– Define 7 – EK-CoolStream PE 360 + EK-CoolStream SE 240

– Define 7 XL – EK-CoolStream XE 360 or EK-CoolStream CE 420 + EK-CoolStream PE 360

– Define R6 – EK-CoolStream PE 360 + EK-CoolStream PE 240

– Define S2 – EK-CoolStream PE 360 + EK-CoolStream SE 240

– Vector RS – EK-CoolStream PE 360 + EK-CoolStream SE 240

– Meshify S2 – EK-CoolStream PE 360 + EK-CoolStream SE 240

“This distro plate is specifically designed to provide an advanced water cooling solution with a market-leading D5 pump for users who are building custom loop liquid cooling in Fractal Design cases. It is designed to simplify the process for beginner PC builders who are entering the hard tubing custom loop liquid cooling world, as well as to bring the slim-lined EK Quantum aesthetics to an already elegant case.

The EK-Quantum Reflection Fractal ATX D5 PWM D-RGB offers an all in one solution that includes a D5 pump, reservoir, simple mounting mechanism, and multiple industry standard G1/4″ threaded inlet and outlets. The placement of these inlets and outlets is perfectly aligned to match other EK cooling components to minimize the number of bends the user has to make when creating the loop. The distro plate can support up to one CPU water block, two GPU blocks, and two radiators.”

Source : TPU

