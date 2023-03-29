watchOS 9.5 beta 1 released to developers

Apple has released watchOS 9.5 beta 1 to developers, the software comes just after the general release of watchOS 9.4 which was released to everyone earlier this week.

Apple also released a range of other new betas to developers, this includes macOS Ventura 13.4 for the Mac, iOS 16.5 beta 1 for the iPhone, and iPadOS 16.5 beta 1 for the iPad.

The recently released watchOS 9.4 software update brought a range of new features to the Apple Watch, you can see the watchOS 9.4 release notes below.

watchOS 9.4 includes improvements to Apple Watch and brings features to new regions.

Wake-up alarms are no longer silenced with cover to mute gesture to avoid accidental cancellations during sleep

Cycle Tracking with retrospective ovulation estimates and cycle deviation alerts now supported in Moldova and Ukraine

AFib History now available in Colombia, Malaysia, Moldova, Thailand, and Ukraine

For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

This new software update will bring some new features to the Apple Watch and also some performance improvements and bug fixes, as yet we do not have any details on exactly what Apple has included in this release.

You can find out more details about the watchOS 9.5 beta 1 software over at Apple’s developer website at the link below, you will need to be a registered developer in order to download the software.

