watchOS 8.4 beta 2 and tvOS 15.3 beta 2 released

As well as the new beta of iOS 15.3 and iPadOS 15.3, Apple also released some other new betas, watchOS 8.4 beta 2 for the Apple Watch and tvOS 15.3 beta 2 for the Apple TV.

The new watchOS 8.4 beta 2 and tvOS 15.3 betas 2 have only been released to developers so far, we are also expecting them to be made available to public beta testers soon.

These new betas come after we had some releases from Apple just before Christmas and they appear mainly to include some bug fixes and performance improvements.

The watchOS 8.4 beta 2 does not appear to have any new features this is the same as the first beta which was released before the holidays.

The new tvOS 15.3 beta 2 also does not appear to have any new feature, this mainly includes some performance improvements and bug fixes.

As these are only the second beta of watchOS 8.4 and tvOS 15.3, it will be a while before the final versions of the software are released. we are not expecting these new software updates to be released until next month and we can expect to see a few more betas before they land.

As soon as we get some details on when the new tvOS 15.3, watchOS 8.4 and iPadOS 15.3 and iPS 15.3 updates will be released we will let you know.

Source MacRumors

