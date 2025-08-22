watchOS 26 Beta 7: All the New Features

The latest updates to WatchOS 26 Beta 7 for developers and Public Beta 4 for general users emphasize refinements in functionality, enhanced stability, and improvements to the overall user experience. While no major new features have been introduced, these updates are critical in preparing for the official release of WatchOS 26. Below is a detailed overview of the key changes and enhancements included in this update in a new video from HotshotTek.

Enhanced Blood Oxygen Sensor Features

For users who rely on their Apple Watch to monitor blood oxygen levels, this update delivers notable improvements. The blood oxygen sensor functionality has been fully restored for the Apple Watch Series 10 after resolving a trademark-related issue. However, results for this feature are now exclusively viewable in the Health app on your iPhone. This change aligns with Apple’s broader strategy of consolidating health data into a centralized platform for easier access and analysis.

Additionally, background monitoring for blood oxygen levels during sleep is now supported. This feature enables users to track their levels overnight, with the data seamlessly integrated into the Health app or accessible through widgets. This enhancement simplifies long-term health tracking and provides a more comprehensive view of your wellness trends.

For users with older models, such as the Apple Watch Ultra or Ultra 2, the option to view blood oxygen results directly on the watch remains available. This ensures that previous-generation devices retain their convenience and functionality, offering flexibility for a wide range of users.

Improved Control Center Stability and Shortcut Editing

The Control Center has undergone significant improvements in this beta release, addressing prior issues that caused icons and text to fail to load properly. These fixes enhance the reliability and responsiveness of the Control Center, making sure a smoother experience when accessing or customizing shortcuts.

Editing shortcuts has also been refined, making it easier to tailor your watch’s functionality to suit your preferences. The improved responsiveness in this area allows for quicker adjustments, making sure that users can efficiently manage their most-used features. While these updates may appear minor, they play a crucial role in enhancing the overall usability and dependability of the operating system.

Bug Fixes and System Refinements

This beta release includes a variety of bug fixes and system refinements aimed at improving the overall performance of WatchOS 26. Although no major new features have been introduced, these updates are essential for delivering a polished and reliable user experience.

Apple has also made subtle adjustments to shortcut customization, further enhancing the integration and fluidity of the system. These small but impactful changes reflect Apple’s ongoing commitment to making sure the Apple Watch remains intuitive, user-friendly, and dependable.

What’s Next for WatchOS 26?

The official release of WatchOS 26 is anticipated in the second week of September, coinciding with Apple’s annual keynote event. Before this release, users can expect at least one more beta update—likely Beta 8—which will focus on addressing any remaining issues and fine-tuning the software for its final rollout.

For now, WatchOS 26 Beta 7 and Public Beta 4 provide a clear preview of what’s to come. These incremental updates highlight Apple’s dedication to stability, usability, and integration, paving the way for a feature-rich and reliable final release. Whether you’re actively testing the beta or waiting for the official update, these changes demonstrate Apple’s commitment to refining the Apple Watch experience.

Key Takeaways

The blood oxygen sensor functionality has been restored for the Apple Watch Series 10, with results now viewable exclusively in the Health app.

Background monitoring for blood oxygen levels during sleep is supported, offering seamless health tracking and integration with the Health app.

Control Center stability has been significantly improved, addressing prior loading issues and enhancing shortcut editing capabilities.

General bug fixes and system refinements ensure a smoother, more reliable user experience across the platform.

The official release of WatchOS 26 is expected in September, with at least one more beta update anticipated before the final rollout.

These updates may not introduce innovative features, but they underscore Apple’s focus on stability, usability, and integration. Whether you’re a developer, a beta tester, or simply awaiting the official release, these refinements set the stage for a more polished and dependable Apple Watch experience.

Source & Image Credit: HotshotTek



