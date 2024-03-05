watchOS 10.4 Release Candidate released to developers

Apple has released watchOS 10.4 Release Candidate to developers, the software comes a week after Apple released the previous beta, and this should be the final version of the software that will be released to everyone next week, assuming no problems are found.

The new watchOS 10.4 Release Candidate comes with a range of bug fixes and performance improvements, the software also comes with some new features, you can see the full release notes from Apple below.

watchOS 10.4 includes new features, improvements, and bug fixes, including:

Tap to Show Full Notification setting now allows you to double tap to expand the notification

Using Apple Pay with Confirm with AssistiveTouch will require a passcode for additional security and will not support double clicking the side button

Resolves an issue that causes some users to experience false touches on the display

Fixes an issue that prevents contacts from syncing to Apple Watch for some users

For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

We are expecting the final version of watchOS 10.4 to be released next week, Apple also releases a range of other Release Candidate software to developers at the same time, including macOS Sonoma 14.4 Release Candidate and more.

Source Apple

Image Credit: Daniel Romero



