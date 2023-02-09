Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 Season 2

Daniel Noel Writer at Activision has taken to the official PlayStation blog this week to introduce the second season of Warzone 2.0 which introduces Ashika Island stopped together with a wealth of additional content in the form of multiplayer ranked play, new multiplayer maps and modes together with five new weapons and more.

Season 2 officially launches on the PlayStation platform in a few days time on February 15 2023. Check out the teaser video embedded below to learn more about what you can expect from Ashika Island, the new maps and content.

Warzone Season 2

“Forge your path and create a legacy in Season 2 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0. In addition to a new map that will be featured in Resurgence and DMZ game modes, the new season brings Ranked Play, additional Multiplayer maps, and a handful of franchise-favorite game modes like Infected, Gun Game, and Grind. Unlock five new free functional weapons, test your skills in the Path of the Ronin Challenges, and dominate with the new Operator, Ronin.”

– Oganikku Farms – The majority of the northwestern sector of Ashika Island is comprised of mixed agricultural, residential, and industrial use, along with old shoreline defenses.

– Town Center – Impressive sea wall defenses, a Ferry Terminal, tourist facilities, a semi-circular City Hall structure and more highlight this point of interest.

– Beach Club – Further southwest of the Town Center, and east of the Port is an aquarium and Beach Club and open-air swimming within the southwestern ocean beach.

Source : Sony





