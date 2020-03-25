WARTILE living, breathing tabletop video game launches on Xbox One

Today developer Playwood Project and publisher DECK13 Spotlight have launched the WARTILE video game on Xbox One providing a “living, breathing tabletop” experience on a digital platform check out the Dean play trailer below to learn more about what you can expect from the unique combination.

Previously launched on PC via Steam WARTILE is a single player, role-playing and strategy game designed to combine board game elements with real-time strategy action. “Collect and level up an array of different figurines. Customize your Warband with armour pieces, weapons, unique combat abilities and set up your deck of Battle Cards, to provide a choice of tactical options before they embark on each quest.”

“Experience a living, breathing tabletop video game that invites the player into a miniature universe full of small adventures set in beautifully handcrafted diorama battle boards inspired by Norse mythology to honor the Vikings! Wartile is a cool-down based game that keeps the action flowing, with ample opportunities to plan your moves. Although it contains the strategic elements from turn-based games, a mixture of slow down features and cool-down based gameplay maintains the tension of battle while allowing for breathing room to make tactical decisions. At its heart, Wartile is a game about positioning and tactical decision making.”

Source : Xbox

