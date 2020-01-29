Warcraft 3 Reforged launches today PC requirements announced

Warcraft 3 Reforged has officially launched today and Blizzard Entertainment confirmed the minimum and recommended PC requirements you will need to play for Warcraft 3 Reforged on a PC. Revealing that PC gamers will rig equipped with at least an Intel Core i3-530 or AMD Athlon Phenom II X4 910 processor.

“Warcraft III: Reforged is a stunning reimagining of the revolutionary real-time strategy game that laid the foundation for Azeroth’s most epic stories. It is a remake in the truest sense, featuring a thorough visual overhaul, a suite of contemporary social and matchmaking features, and more. Command the Night Elves, Undead, Orcs, and Humans as alliances shift and armies clash in this timeless real-time strategy game.”

Minimum PC requirements for Warcraft 3 Reforged :

– Operating System Windows 7 / Windows 8 / Windows 10 64-bit (latest version)

– Processor Intel Core i3-530 or AMD Athlon Phenom II X4 910 or better

– Video NVIDIA GeForce GTS 450 or AMD Radeon HD 5750 or better

– Memory 4 GB RAM

– Storage 30 GB HD space

– Internet Broadband Internet connection

– Input Keyboard and mouse

– Resolution 800 x 600 minimum display resolution

Recommended PC requirements for Warcraft 3 Reforged :

– Operating System Windows 10 64-bit (latest version)

– Processor Intel Core i5-6400 or AMD Ryzen 7 1700X or better

– Video NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 or AMD Radeon R9 280X or better

– Memory 8 GB RAM

– Storage 30 GB HD space

– Internet Broadband Internet connection

– Input Keyboard and mouse

– Resolution 800 x 600 minimum display resolution

