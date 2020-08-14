New Walking Dead Onslaught VR gameplay

A new gameplay trailer has been released for the upcoming The Walking Dead Onslaught game, offering a glimpse at what you can expect from the virtual reality game based on AMC’s TV show. The Walking Dead Onslaught VR game is set to launch next month and will be available from September 29th 2020 onwards

A Standard Edition and Deluxe Edition of The Walking Dead Onslaught are now available to pre-order offering additional in game bonuses and discounts for those that preorder.

– Digital Pre-Order Bonuses: Offers exclusive Sheriff Rick and Hunter Daryl character skins, Gold Katana and Gold Knuckle Knife weapon skins, and a pre-purchase discount on participating platforms.

– Digital Deluxe Edition: Includes Iconic Show Weapons Pack: Lucille, Rick’s Mace, The Red Machete and Tyreese’s Hammer, Alexandria Crafting Starter Kit, The Walking Dead Onslaught Mini-Soundtrack and Art Book. Additionally, purchases via the PlayStation Store will also receive a special PS4 Theme and Avatar pack.

Source : Road to VR

