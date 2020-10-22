Walking Dead Onslaught game update re-balances combat, weapons and more

Developers of The Walking Dead Onslaught game at this week rolled out a new update bringing with it a wealth of new changes to the game re-balancing the weapons and threats within the game, correcting the weakness of most firearms and other ranged weapons at launch. To learn more about what you can expect in the latest update to Walking Dead Onslaught check out the video below.

“Before we dive into the details of the Combat Rebalance Patch, we do want to give a big shout out to the many players who gave their time and energy to provide constructive feedback and submit bugs to our studio. We’ve spent a lot of time evaluating what we could do to help players achieve our goal of walker-slaying fun, and have made significant changes to our Combat System and Walker Behavior as a result.”

“Play as Rick, Daryl, Michonne, and Carol and set up your home base in the Alexandria Safe Zone. Here, you’ll play through chapters of an all-new story, embark on Scavenger runs, upgrade your player stats, modify and customize weapons, trade in resources to grow your community, and interact with your favorite characters. Successfully complete supply runs, and you’ll see Alexandria transform as you rebuild the settlement into a fortified bastion of hope for humanity’s future.”

Significant Ranged Weapon Combat Overhaul

– All ranged weapons have been tuned to allow for one-hit kills to the brain at close range; less damage is dealt to the jaw and significantly less damage is dealt to the neck and below.

– Ranged weapons now have custom fall-off damage over distance, which can be improved via weapon upgrades (“Refined Powder”). This excludes the Lever Action Rifle, Revolver, and Crossbow.

– Simulated weight on heavier / longer ranged weapons has been adjusted for better usability; this weight can be neutralized by stabilizing (two-handing) a weapon.

– Ammo Pickups now grant less ammunition per weapon, increasing ammo scarcity.

– All ranged weapons have had their maximum ammunition and upgraded ammunition capacities re-balanced to the new weapon damage values.

– Ranged weapons brought into a Scavenger run as part of the player loadout now start with a single magazine’s worth of ammunition rather than the maximum for the weapon.

– The ammo bonuses granted by The Forge have been increased from +40% at max level to +125% (+25% per upgrade).

– Increased blunt melee damage on all ranged weapons (pistol whipping).

– The “Copper Tips” upgrades for the Heavy Pistol, Lever Action Rifle, and Crossbow are now more effective; penetration values have been increased.

– The Basic Pistol is now less accurate at range to compensate for its new one-hit kill capability.

Significant Melee Weapon Combat Overhaul

– All melee weapons have had their damage values tweaked; less damage is dealt to the jaw and significantly less damage is dealt to the neck and below.

– Sharp melee weapons (blades and axes) now stick inside of a Walker’s skull on kill and will resist easy removal; higher quality sharp melee weapons such as the Katana and Battle Axe have the least resistance of removal.

– Dead Walkers no longer automatically detach from sharp melee weapons when impaled.

– While impaling a Walker with a sharp melee weapon, player movement is restricted for as long as the weapon remains stuck in the Walker.

– Additional simulated weight has been added to heavier / longer melee weapons; this weight can be neutralized by stabilizing (two-handing) a weapon.

– Reduced blunt melee damage for sharp melee weapons when striking with the hilt or other non-sharp surfaces; the Crowbar, Battle Axe, and Shovel have retained higher damage for these blunt attacks.

– The Knuckle Knife has been completely re-tuned to better emphasize blunt damage (two-hit punch to the head, one-hit when upgraded); the knife end is no longer an instant kill head strike but also does not stick in skulls on kill.

– The “Impact” upgrades for the Hammer, Bat, and Battle Axe are now more effective; explosive damage values have been increased.

Source : UploadVR : Steam

