FRS PMR446 noise canceling walkie-talkie radio hits Kickstarter

A new generation of radio using a digital intelligent noise-canceling has launched via Kickstarter this month offering a radio handset equipped with DSP chips, that sample the ambient noise using a second built-in microphone. The radio then creates a copy of that noise which is 180 degrees out of phase with it- and digitally erases it, providing clear communications even in the noisiest of environments.

“We’ve constantly heard a particular comment from our customers who work in warehouse or factory environments, their work environments are filled with loud machinery. Fans, forklifts, wind noise. PA announcements and heavy equipment contribute to a noise level that is far higher than typical operating conditions, this meant losing critical information from supervisors and co-workers, which interfere with communications to the point that communications were next to impossible.”

The FS-N1’s 3000mAh ultra-high-capacity battery gives you up to 5 days of operating time per charge. Using the noise-canceling circuitry will draw a little more current and shortens that time slightly. The radio also employs a smart battery saver that can stretch operating time even further.

“It is more than just a two-way radio. It is a new generation of radios using a digital intelligent noise-canceling. We then made the radio smaller, super-robust, and gave it an ultra long-life lithium battery. we did it all inside a budget that will make it affordable for everyone. It will be a completely unique combination of cutting-edge digital technology and user ergonomics. We hope that you will join us in bringing this exciting radio to market.”

“The FS-N1 uses an embedded AI noise-canceling chip and double DSP, with a dedicated button to activates the chip. It senses the input from the microphone and identifies the voice and the noise through DNN (Deep neural network) technology. It does millions of times a second to completely separate the voice from the background noise.”

