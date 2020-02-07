Wacom caught tracking customer data : “every Mac app you open”

If you are using Wacom tablets you might be interested to know that software engineer Robert Heaton has discovered that Wacom, “is collecting way more data than could possibly be justified”. After purchasing anywhere, product Heaton’s suspicions were triggered by the Wacom privacy policy and its need to send customer data Google Analytics, yet was very vague about the type of data it would send. Heaton Explains more about his discoveries :

“Data collected includes ‘aggregate usage data, technical session information, and information about [my] hardware device.’ The half of my heart that cares about privacy sank. The other half of my heart, the half that enjoys snooping on snoopers and figuring out what they’re up to, leapt. What requires more explanation is why Wacom think it’s acceptable to record every time I open a new application, including the time, a string that presumably uniquely identifies me, and the application’s name.”

“I suspect that Wacom doesn’t really think that it’s acceptable to record the name of every application I open on my personal laptop. I suspect that this is why their privacy policy doesn’t really admit that this is what that they do. I imagine that if pressed, they would argue that the name of every application I open on my personal laptop falls into one of their broad buckets like ‘aggregate data’ or “technical session information,’ although it’s not immediately obvious to me which bucket.”

If you have a Wacom tablet and would like to disable the data collection which is part of the Wacom Experience Program carry out the following. “If you too have a Wacom tablet (presumably this tracking is enabled for all of their models), open up the ‘Wacom Desktop Center’ and click around until you find a way to disable the ‘Wacom Experience Program.’”

Source : Robert Heaton : 9to5mac

