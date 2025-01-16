VW ID.7 Pro S Achieves 941 km Range in Efficiency Test: Full Details

The Volkswagen ID.7 Pro S has redefined what’s possible in the realm of electric vehicle efficiency. In a recent test conducted on a 12.5-kilometre circuit in Nardò, Italy, the ID.7 Pro S achieved an extraordinary range of 941 kilometres on a single charge. This is 32.7% higher than its official WLTP range of 709 kilometres. With an average consumption of just 9.2 kWh/100 km, the ID.7 Pro S demonstrates how innovative aerodynamics and innovative drive systems can push the boundaries of electric mobility. This groundbreaking achievement showcases Volkswagen’s commitment to developing sustainable transportation solutions that don’t compromise on performance or practicality.

Advanced Engineering and Thoughtful Design

The ID.7 Pro S owes its remarkable efficiency to a combination of advanced engineering and thoughtful design. Its APP550 electric drive motor, integrated into the rear axle, delivers a maximum torque of 545 Nm while maintaining low energy consumption. The vehicle’s drag coefficient of just 0.23, paired with an 86-kWh battery, ensures optimal performance. Additionally, the ID.7 Pro S is capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h in just 6.6 seconds, proving that efficiency doesn’t come at the cost of performance. The vehicle’s sleek and aerodynamic body shape, along with its lightweight construction materials, further contribute to its impressive range and efficiency.

Intelligent Energy Management System

One of the key factors behind the ID.7 Pro S’s exceptional efficiency is its intelligent energy management system. This system continuously monitors and optimizes the vehicle’s energy consumption, ensuring that every kilowatt-hour is used effectively. It takes into account factors such as driving style, route topography, and weather conditions to make real-time adjustments to the powertrain and climate control settings. This dynamic energy management not only maximizes range but also helps to prolong the life of the battery, reducing the need for frequent replacements and contributing to the vehicle’s overall sustainability.

Pricing and Availability

The Volkswagen ID.7 Pro S is available in both Saloon and Tourer variants, catering to families and long-distance drivers alike. While pricing may vary depending on the market and optional features, the ID.7 Pro S is positioned as a premium electric vehicle offering exceptional value for its range and efficiency. Customers can expect the model to be available at Volkswagen dealerships across Europe and other select markets, with strong demand already reported. As more consumers recognize the benefits of electric mobility, the ID.7 Pro S is poised to become a popular choice among those seeking a reliable, efficient, and environmentally friendly vehicle.

Fast Charging for Long-Distance Convenience

The ID.7 Pro S is not just about range; it’s also designed for convenience. With a DC charging capacity of up to 200 kW, the vehicle can gain 244 kilometres of range in just 10 minutes. A full charge from 10% to 80% takes approximately 26 minutes, making it an ideal choice for long-distance drivers who need quick and efficient charging solutions. This fast-charging capability is made possible by the vehicle’s advanced battery technology and high-capacity charging infrastructure. As more charging stations are deployed along major highways and in urban centers, the ID.7 Pro S will become an increasingly attractive option for those who frequently travel long distances.

Specifications

Battery: 86-kWh (net) capacity

86-kWh (net) capacity Range: Up to 941 km (efficiency test), 709 km (WLTP official)

Up to 941 km (efficiency test), 709 km (WLTP official) Consumption: 9.2 kWh/100 km (efficiency test), 16.2–13.6 kWh/100 km (WLTP cycle)

9.2 kWh/100 km (efficiency test), 16.2–13.6 kWh/100 km (WLTP cycle) Motor: APP550 electric drive motor with 545 Nm torque

APP550 electric drive motor with 545 Nm torque Acceleration: 0–100 km/h in 6.6 seconds

0–100 km/h in 6.6 seconds Drag Coefficient: 0.23

0.23 Charging: DC charging capacity up to 200 kW; 10% to 80% in 26 minutes

Summary

For those interested in the future of electric mobility, the Volkswagen ID.7 Pro S is just the beginning. Readers may also want to explore topics like the evolution of battery technology, the role of aerodynamics in EV efficiency, and how charging infrastructure is shaping the adoption of electric vehicles worldwide. Whether you’re a long-distance driver or simply curious about the latest advancements, the ID.7 Pro S is a testament to how far electric vehicles have come. As more automakers invest in research and development, we can expect to see even more impressive achievements in the years to come, paving the way for a cleaner, more sustainable future of transportation.

Source Volkswagen



