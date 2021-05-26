Omni One VR treadmill rasises $19 million in funding

Virtuix the team behind the consumer virtual reality treadmill the Omni One, has this week announced it has raised a further $19 million as part of its Series A-2 funding, which will be used to launch the consumer VR treadmill later this year. To refresh your memory on what exactly the Omni One VR treadmill has to offer check out the teaser trailer below.

For the complete system that includes a standalone VR headset and operating software for a seamless user experience, Omni One will sell for $1,995 (or $55 a month with a monthly payment plan). For $995, the company will offer a “dev kit” package that comes without a VR headset. The dev kit option allows you to use Omni One together with your own PC and headset for developing VR software or playing PC-based VR games.

