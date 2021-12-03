Voyages single sheet printable board game lets you explore the open seas

Voyages is a new unique board game from Postmark Games that you print at home using a single sheet for each player. You are the captain of a ship sailing the open seas, using dice to determine your fate. Navigate the waters carefully to pick up new crew and cargo, chart unexplored horizons, land on islands or even defeat the mysterious Dread.

Whoever who has performed the greatest deeds by the end of the game will be declared the victor! check out the video below to learn more about its gameplay, mechanics and unique printable game boards. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $5 or £4 (depending on current exchange rates).

Voyages from 1 to 100 players (20-30 minutes gameplay time) ages 8+

“A print at home game means that we will send you PDF files of the game sheet (A4 page) and rules. Simply print out one copy of the game sheet per player, grab 3 dice and 1 pen/pencil per player, and you are ready to play. There are few, if any, roll and write games that give you the same sense of freedom and exploration as Voyages. Thanks to the innovative mechanism using dice to set direction and speed, players must balance their long-term plans with the whims of the wind from turn to turn. You can choose to be a savvy trader, picking up goods from all around the sea and selling at settlements at just the right time, a fearless explorer trying to chart every corner of the ocean, or a ruthless warrior tracking down and slaying the feared Dread. Or a mixture of all three – delivered in a quick, easy to learn game that can be played in just 20 minutes.”

If the Voyages crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2021. To learn more about the Voyages printable board game project review the promotional video below.

“Focusing on print at home games allows us to not only provide Voyages at an excellent price of £4, this format also allows us to provide extra content to backers in the future at no extra cost. We have already completed the design for the second map which will be delivered with the first map at the conclusion of this project, and we plan to regularly develop and release new maps, play modes and other surprises in the coming months. Endless variety and replayability for you and your playgroup…all for not much more than a cup of coffee!”

“Postmark Games is just two people trying to forge a new way for designing and delivering games. We hope that Voyages is just the first of many games from us, and that this campaign can be the start of a new community making the most of the advantages that print at home games offer. Your pledge is a direct encouragement for our vision, and we are grateful and excited to share the Postmark journey with you!”

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the printable board game, jump over to the official Voyages crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

