Volvo cars get Prime Video

Yesterday we heard that Polestar would be getting Amazon Prime Video in their Polestar 2 and now Volvo has announced that Prime Video is coming to some of its cars, this will be available from Monday the 18th of September.

Prime Video will be available to download from Google Play in Volvo cars from next week and they will also be getting YouTube as part of an over-the-air update, you can see more details below.

Whether recharging, waiting to pick up your loved one, or cherishing a quiet moment away from the in-laws – your Volvo car is now better equipped to keep you entertained by introducing Prime Video to Google Play for download in all markets where Google apps and services are available.

“Adding access to services such as Prime Video and YouTube in our cars bolsters the continuously growing list of software and applications to make lives for our drivers better,” says Erik Severinson, our global head of new car programmes. “We are delivering on our promise of building cars that grow with our customers over time.”

With safety at the core of our business, access to video streaming will only be available when the car is at a fully stationary.

You can find out more information about Prime Video coming to Volvo cars over at Volvo at the link below, you will not be ale to use the video streaming service when the vehicle is in motion.

Source Volvo



