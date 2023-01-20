Volvo C40 Recharge and XC40 Recharge get new power options

Volvo has announced some new power options and faster charging, which also brings extended ranges on their Volvo C40 Recharge and XC40 Recharge models.

Volvo is now offering these new cars will rear-wheel drive powertrain options and there are two RWD options for each car.

Two of the most frequently asked questions about our fully electric XC40 Recharge and C40 Recharge are: “How far will it go on a single charge?” and “How long does it take to charge?”

As part of a new package of product updates, we’ve now improved both the range (WLTP) and charging for the XC40 Recharge and C40 Recharge compared with the outgoing model year, increasing range by as much as 60 kilometres on some variants*.

Furthermore, three new powertrains are offered on the C40 Recharge and XC40 Recharge. These include two rear-wheel-drive variants – the first time in 25 years that we’re offering a rear-wheel-drive product – as well as a revised all-wheel-drive performance model.

Another first for us is that the second-generation permanent magnet electric motor driving the rear axles for the fully electric C40 and XC40 models has been developed in-house at Volvo Cars.

You can find out more dteails about the new versions of the Volvo C40 Recharge and XC40 Recharge over at Volvo at the link below.

Source Volvo





