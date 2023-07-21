Volkswagen Touareg R eHybrid now available in the UK

The new Volkswagen Touareg is now available in the UK and the range includes the new Volkswagen Touareg R eHybrid. Prices for the new Touareg start at £67,640 in the UK and there are five models to choose from.

The top model in the range is the new Volkswagen Touareg R eHybrid and pricing for this model starts at £80,3780 on the road including VAT, this model comes wiuth a 3.0 TSI eHybrid power plant and it produces 462 PS.

One of the most eye-catching features is the newly-developed IQ.Light HD LED matrix headlights, which use 38,432 LEDs to turn night into day. Three light modules in each headlight create an unmistakable design and project a lane of light ahead of the driver to provide maximum visibility without dazzling oncoming traffic. There’s also lighting for cornering and poor weather, and with the optional Night Vision assist system – which detects people and animals using a thermal imaging camera and shows them on the cockpit and optional head-up display – the Touareg is set to offer one of the best lighting and night vision systems in the world.

Lighting also plays a part in the vehicle’s striking good looks. The redesigned front end features, for the first time on the Touareg, an illuminated horizontal strip in the radiator grille; a similar line across the rear also offers a first for any Volkswagen model in the UK, in the form of an illuminated red brand logo. New 20-, 21- and 22-inch alloy wheels will also turn heads when people see the new Touareg from the side.

You can find out more information about the new Volkswagen Touareg models including the new top-of-the-range Volkswagen Touareg R eHybrid over at Volkswagen at the link below.

Source Volkswagen



