Volkswagen ID.4 Pro Performance available for £41,570

The Volkswagen ID.4 Pro Performance has gone on sale in the UK for £41,570 on the road, the car comes with 204 PS and a range of 323 miles.

There will be three models in the range and all models can get a range of 199 miles from a 125 Kw rapid charger in just 30 minutes.

These well-equipped series versions of the ID.4 follow on from the limited-production ID.4 1ST Edition, and open for order tomorrow. The three models are fitted with the Pro Performance powertrain featuring a 77 kWh battery (net capacity) and 204 PS / 310 Nm electric motor. This powertrain underpins the ID.4 line-up, with the ID.4 Life Pro Performance predicted to be the top-selling version of the zero-emission SUV. The Pure models with a 52 kWh net battery capacity will go on sale in the coming months. All three specifications can regain up to 199 miles of range from a 125 kW rapid charger in 30 minutes, while a 7.2 kW home charger takes around 11 hours to take the ID.4 Pro Performance from 0 – 100%. Charging to 80% from a DC, CCS charge point takes 38 minutes.

You can find out more information about the new Volkswagen ID.4 Pro Performance over at Volkswagen

Source VW

