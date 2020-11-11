Wooask smart voice recorder and transcriber supports 134 languages

Anyone searching for a quick way to translate and speech into text, may be interested in the new artificial intelligent powered voice recorder, the Wooask S01. Launched via Kickstarter this month the project has already blasted past its required pledge goal with still 23 days remaining. Equipped with 32 GB of integrated storage and smart AI powered technology the voice recorder has been specifically designed to make your life easier and is capable of transcribing speech in 134 different languages.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $99 or £75, offering a considerable discount of approximately 48% off the recommended retail price, while the crowd funding campaign is under way. If the Wooask S01 Kickstarter campaign is successful and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around February 2021. To learn more about the Wooask S01 project view the promotional video below.

“Need to record, transcribe and translate an interview, lecture, or discussion? Journalist record interviews for maximum accuracy and efficiency, making note-taking nearly impossible during a vibrant conversation or long meeting. The problem comes when take that recording and translate it into text. In the past, they have to spent lots of time to sit and transcribe every interview.”

“S01, created by Wooask, is designed to address this issue. Using the latest technologies in speech recognition, machine translation and the advance of NLP technology, it supports 134 languages speech to text transcribe and translation. An average page of text takes approximately 2 minutes to speak but 14 minutes to type, which means speaking presents an 86% time saving. “

WOOASK S01 can transcribe recording into text, and the result of transcribing displays on your smart phone in real-time. For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs, jump over to the official Wooask S01 crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

