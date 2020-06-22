RECO “intuitive” voice recorder from $49

A new voice recorder has been launched by Kickstarter this month called RECO, specifically designed to provide the world’s first intuitive voice recorder to help keep track of your notes written on paper. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the latest creation by the team at NeoLAB. Early bird pledges are available from just $48 or roughly £39 offering a 30% discount off the recommended retail price. If all goes to plan worldwide shipping is expected to take place very soon during July 2020.

“RECO removes your pain points and makes you focus on your work or study. It is almost impossible to remember and understand everything. That is why there are devices and tools that assist you to recap what was said during meetings, classes or conference. When you write notes on paper while recording audio, they are instantly time-stamped with the time code. It means you don’t need to waste your time fast forwarding and rewinding to replay specific parts of a recording.”

“RECO is a companion device of Neo Smartpen. It can be used in conjunction with Neo Smartpens and digital notebooks. A small piece of paper turns into a magical controller. It can stop/start the recording, play/pause the playing and so much more that you don’t need to push the physical buttons. “

Source : Kickstarter

