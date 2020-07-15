Vodafone Curve smart GPS tracker unveiled

Vodafone has announced the launch of a new smart GPS tracker, the Vodafone Curve and the device will retail for £20 along with a £2 a month service fee.

The Vodafone Curve is designed to be used to track almost anything and i t comes with Cellular, WiFi, GPS and Bluetooth tracking built in.

Lutfu Kitapci, Managing Director, Vodafone Consumer IoT comments: “Now more than ever, people want to stay connected to the most important things in their lives. Through driving the development of our own smart tech, starting with Curve, the first in our ‘Designed & Connected by Vodafone’ range we are helping bring customers added peace of mind. Created with leading industrial designers and connected by our global network, Curve’s versatility makes it the perfect way to keep track of what matters most, fitting seamlessly into everyday life.

This step-change in our smart tech offering is grounded in a relentless obsession with customer experience, meeting consumer needs in new ways and building on our IOT platforms. As we expand our range throughout 2020, our customer commitment is helping to improve everyday living through the magic of smart technology.”

You can find out more details about the new Vodafone Curve GPS trackers over at Vodafone at the link below, they are now available to buy.

Source Vodafone

