Vodafone 5G expands to more cities

Vodafone has announced that it is expanding its 5G to more cities in the UK, this includes Blefast, Edinburgh and Leeds.

They are also expanding coverage in existing 5G areas which includes Greater Manchester, Cheadle, Rochdale and Stockport.

In addition, Vodafone has also become the first UK company to successfully introduce 5G multi-operator radio access network (MORAN) technology. This enables providers to share the same mobile base station, helping to reduce energy usage and the number of masts needed.

