Vivo Y78 smartphone unveiled

Vivo has added a new Android smartphone to its range, the Vivo Y78 and the handset comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 7020 mobile processor and it features a choice of RAM and storage options, we previously heard about the Vivo Y78+.

You can choose from 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, and 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, there is no microSD card slot on this device.

The new Vivo Y78 comes with a 5000 mAh battery and it features fast charging, the handset comes with a range of cameras, there is a dual camera setup on the rear and a single camera on the front.

On the front of the handset, there is an 8-megapixel camera that is designed for making video calls and for taking Selfies, on the rear there is a 50-megapixel main camera with a wide-angle lens for photos and videos, and there is also a 2-megapixel depth camera. The handset also comes with OriginOS 3 which is based on Google’s Android 13 OS.

Pricing for the new Vivo Y78 smartphone starts at CNY 1,399 which is about $200 at the current exchange rate and the handset comes in a choice of three colors as we can see in the photo above.

Source Vivo, GSM Arena





