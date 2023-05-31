Vivo Y78 smartphgone launched globally

The Vivo Y78 smartphone was made official earlier this month and now Vivo is launching a global version of the handset with slightly different specifications. These will include a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 120 HZ refresh rate and a Full HD+ resolution.

The global version of the Vivo Y78 comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 mobile processor and the device comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of included storage, there is no microSD card slot on this handset.

The new global Vivo Y78 comes with a 5000 mAh battery and it features 44W fast charging, the device also comes with Android 134 and FuntouchOS 13. The handset has a range of cameras, there is a single camera on the front of the device and three cameras on the rear.

On the rear of the handset, there is a 64-megapixel main camera for photos and video and a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth camera, on the front of the handset there is a 16-megapixel camera that is designed for making video calls and for taking selfies.

The hgandse6 will be available in a choice of two colors, Dreamy Gold and Flare Black, as yet there are no details on exactly when the device will go on sale and how much it will cost. As soon as we get some more details, we will let you know.

Source GSM Arena



