Vivo Y50 smartphone launched in India

Vivo is launching a new smartphone in India, the Vivo Y50 and the handset will retail for INR 17,990 which is about $240 at the current exchange rate.

The Vivo Y50 comes with a 6.53 inch LCD display which features a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and the handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 mobile processor.

The device comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of built in storage and there is also a a microSD card slot for extra storage.

The handset comes with a 16 megapixel camera for Selfies on the front, on the back there is a quad camera setup with one 13 megapixel camera, one 8 megapixel and two 2 megapixel camera. The device also comes with a 5000 mAh battery and Funtouch OS 10 which is based on Android 10.

The new Vivo Y50 smartphone will go on sale in India from the 10th of June and it wioll be available at a range of retailers including Flipkart and Amazon.

Source GSM Arena

