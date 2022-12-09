Vivo Y35 5G smartphone unveiled

Vivo has added a new smartphone to its lineup, the Vivo Y35 5G, and the handset comes with a 6.31-inch LCD display that features an HD+ resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels.

The handset is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 mobile processor and it comes with three RAM and one storage option. All models come with 128GB of storage and you can choose from 4GB, 6GB, or 8GB of RAM.

The new Vivo Y35 5G smartphone comes with a 5000 mAh battery and it features 15W charging, and there is a range of cameras. There is a single camera on the front and two cameras on the rear.

On the front of the handset, there is a 5-megapixel camera that is designed for taking Selfies and for making video calls, on the back of the handset there is a 13-megapixel main camera with a wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel macro camera.

The new Vivo Y35 5G smartphone will come in a choice of three different colors, black, blue, and gold and it will retail for CNY1,199 about $170 for the 4GB of RAM model, the 6GB model will cost CNT 1,399 which is about $200 and the 8GB model will cost $CNY 1,499 which is about $215. The handset is now available in China, but as yet there are no details on when it will land in more countries.

Source GSM Arena





