Vivo Y31s smartphone gets official

Vivo has announced a new Android smartphone, the Vivo Y31S, the handset comes with a 6.58 inch IPS LCD display that features a 90Hz refresh rate and a FHD+ resolution.

The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 mobvile processor and it comes with a choice of 4GB or 6GB of RAM.

There is also 128GB of included storage and a 5000 mAh battery and 18W fast charging, the device comes with Android 11 and FunTouch OS 10.5.

The Vivo Y31s features an 8 megapixel front camera for Selfies, on the rear of the handset there is a 13 megapixel main camera and a 2 megapixel depth camera.

The handset will come in a choice of three colors red, gray and gradient and it will retail for CNY 1,498 which is about $232 at the current exchange rate.

Source GSM Arena

