Vivo Y27 Android smartphone unveiled

Vivo has launched its latest Android smartphone, the new Vivo Y27 and the handset comes with a 6.4 inch IPS LCD display that features a Full HD+ resolution of 2388 x 1080 pixels.

The handset is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 mobile processor and it also comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage it also has a microSD card slot., the device comes with Google’s Android 13 OS and it features Funtouch OS 13.

The new Vivo Y27 smartphone comes with a range of cameras, there is a single camera on the front of the handset and two cameras on the rear. On the back of the device, there is a 50-megapixel main camera and a 2-megapixel secondary camera. On the front of the handset, there is an 8-megapixel camera that is designed for taking selfies and for making video calls.

The new Vivo smartphone comes with USB-C and it features Bluetooth 5.0, the handset also comes with a 5,000 mAh battery and it features fast charging. The handset will come in a choice of two colors, Burgundy Black and Sea Blue, pricing for the device is RMB 699 which is about $98 at the current exchange rate. You can find out more details about the new Vivo Y27 smartphone at the link below.

Source Vivo, GSM Arena



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals