Vivo X90s smartphone gets official

Vivo has launched a new Android smartphone, the Vivo X90s, and the handset comes with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display that features a 120Hz refresh rate and comes with HDR10+ and it comes with an octa-core processor.

The Vivo X90s smartphone is powered by a MediaTek dimensity 9200+ mobile processor and it comes with a range of RAM and storage options, these include, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage and 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

The handset comes with a 4810 mAh battery and 120W fast charging which can charge the handset to 50 percent in just 8 minutes, there is a range of cameras with three cameras on the back and a single camera on the front.

The Vivo X90s comes with a 32-megapixel front-facing camera for taking selfies and for making video calls, on the back of the device, there is a 50-megapixel main camera for photos and videos, a 12-megapixel telephoto camera and a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera.

The handset will come in a range of colors and it will come with Android 13 and OriginOS 3 pricing for the new device will start at CNY 3,999 which is about $553 for the 8GB of RAM and 256GB model.

Source GSM Arena



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals