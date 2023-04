Vivo Y02A smartphone gets official

Vivo has launched its latest Android smartphone, the Vivo Y02A and the handset comes with a 6.51-inch IPS LCD display that comes with an HD+ resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate.

The device is powered by an octa-core Helio P35 mobile processor and it comes with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of included storage, the device also comes with a microSD card slot for additional storage.

The handset features a dual SIM card slot and it comes with a 5,000 mAh battery and 10W charging, it comes with Android 12 Go Edition and Funtouch OS 12.

Combine modern techniques with classic designing elements, as a perfect expression of the sense of design and beauty of simplicity. New nano material spraying process with a mixed bluish-purple tone brings you surprise and freshness.

The new Vivo Y02A comes with a single camera on the front of the handset and a single camera on the rear. These include a 5-megapixel front-facing camera for taking selfies and making video calls. On the back of the handset, there is an 8-megapixel camera for photos and videos. The device will come in a choice of two colors, Orchid Blue and Cosmic Grey and it will retail for around $117.

Source Vivo, Playfuldroid





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals

Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more