Vivo Y02A smartphone gets official

Vivo has launched its latest Android smartphone, the Vivo Y02A and the handset comes with a 6.51-inch IPS LCD display that comes with an HD+ resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate.

The device is powered by an octa-core Helio P35 mobile processor and it comes with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of included storage, the device also comes with a microSD card slot for additional storage.

The handset features a dual SIM card slot and it comes with a 5,000 mAh battery and 10W charging, it comes with Android 12 Go Edition and Funtouch OS 12.

Combine modern techniques with classic designing elements, as a perfect expression of the sense of design and beauty of simplicity. New nano material spraying process with a mixed bluish-purple tone brings you surprise and freshness.

The new Vivo Y02A comes with a single camera on the front of the handset and a single camera on the rear. These include a 5-megapixel front-facing camera for taking selfies and making video calls. On the back of the handset, there is an 8-megapixel camera for photos and videos. The device will come in a choice of two colors, Orchid Blue and Cosmic Grey and it will retail for around $117.

Source Vivo, Playfuldroid





