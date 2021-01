Vivo X60 Pro+ gets official

We have heard lots of rumors about the new Vivo X60 Pro+ smartphone, the handset is now official and it features a 6.56 inch OLED display with a Full HD+ resolution.

The handset comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor and it features a choice of 8GB or 12GB of RAM, there is also a choice of 128GB or 256GB.

The device comes with a 50 megapixel main camera, an 8 megapixel periscope telephoto, 32 megapixel telephoto and a 48 megapixel ultrawide camera.

The Vivo X60 Pro+ also features a 4200 mAh battery and 55W fast charging, the handset will come in a choice of two colors, orange and blue and it will retail for CNY 5,000 which is about $775 at the current exchange rate.

Source GSM Arena

