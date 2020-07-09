Vivo X50 expected to land in India July 16th

The new Vivo X50and X50 Pro is coming to more countries this month and now it looks like the handsets will land in India on the 16th of July.

That means that the device should be available from next Thursday in India, although this has yet to be confirmed by Vivo.

As a reminder the handset will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G mobile processor and 8GB of RAM, there will also be a choice of 128GB or 256GB of storage.

The device will come with a 6.56 inch OLED display with a Full HD+ resolution and it will feature a range of high end cameras.

On the back of the device there will be four cameras, one 48 megapixel main camera, a 13 megapixel camera and two 8 megapixel cameras. On the front of the handset there will be a 32 megapixel camera for Selfies.

Source GSM arena

