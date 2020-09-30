Vivo V20 smartphones launch globally

Vivo is launching their new V20 range of smartphones globally, there are three handsets in the range, the Vivo V20, V20 SE and the V20 Pro.

The V20 is equipped with a 6.44 inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution and it comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720 processor, the V20 Pro comes with a 765G processor.

The handset is equipped with 8GB of RAM and it also feat6ures 128GB of storage and a microSD card slot for expansion.

On the front of the device there is a 44 megapixel camera for Selfies, on the back there is a 64 megapixel main camera, an 8 megapixel ultrawide camera and a 2 megapixel mono camera. It also comes with a 4000 mAh battery and fast charging.

