Vivo V20 smartphone now available in India

Vivo V20

The Vivo V20 smartphone has gone on sale in India, the handset starts at INR 24,990 which is about $340 at the current exchange rate.

As a reminder the device comes with a Snapdragon 720G processor and 8GB of RAM and a choice of 128GB or 256GB of storage.

There is also a a 6.44 inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution and a 4000 mAh battery and fast charging and android 11.

The Vivo V20 features a 44 megapixel front facing camera for Selfies and video calls, on the back there is a triple camera setup with a 64 megapixel main camera, 8 megapixel ultrawide camera and a 2 megapixel depth camera.

