Vivo T1 and T1 Pro 5G smartphones unveiled

Vivo has launched two new Android smartphones, the Vivo T1 and T1 Pro 5G and both handsets have gone on sale in India.

The Vivo T1 Pro 5G comes with a 6.44-inch display with a Full HD+ resolution and it comes with HDR 10+, the handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G mobile processor.

The device comes with a choice of 6GB of RAM and 128GB of included storage, there is also a 4,700 mAh battery and 66W fast charging, this can charge the device from 0 to 50 percent in just 18 minutes.

The T1 Pro 5G comes with a range of cameras, there is a 16-megapixel camera on the front for taking Selfies and for making video calls. On the back of the handset, there is a 64-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera.

The Vivo T1 comes with a 6.44-inch display with a Full HD resolution, this handset features a Snapdragon 680 processor and a choice of 4GB, 6GB, or 8GB of RAM, the device comes with 128GB of storage.

Other specifications on this device include a 50-megapixel main camera and a 2-megapixel macro and 2-megapixel depth camera. On the front of the device, there is a 16-megapixel camera and it comes with a 5,000 mAh battery and 44W charging.

Source GSM Arena

Filed Under: Android News, Mobile Phone News

