Vivaldi Android browser updated with customizable menu bar and more

The development team responsible for creating the excellent Vivaldi browser has this week announced a new version has rolled out to the Android platform in as version 5.6. Bringing with it a wealth of new tweaks, enhancements and improvements such as a customizable menu bar, more secure logins with Hardware Key Authentication and new options to improve navigation to name just a few. The latest Vivaldi 5.6 update is now available for Android phones, tablets, Chromebooks, and in cars and you can now customise your menu bar by going tob Settings → General → Menu .

“The latest update of Vivaldi on Android gives you more freedom and flexibility to use the browser in a way that is uniquely yours. Now, you can edit the Menu Bar to include those functions that you use frequently, so you can access them faster. We’ve also made logging into websites safer in certain cases by adding support for Hardware Key Authentications. To save some of your precious screen space, search suggestions have been removed from showing below the address bar when typing. And, to broaden your choices for searching the web, we’ve added a new private search engine You.com.”

Vivaldi 5.6 Android browser

“Recently, with the launch of Vivaldi Social, we became the first browser to have a Mastodon instance. We’re also the first browser to integrate Mastodon in our desktop version. For Android, we have added a Vivaldi Social Speed Dial, to make it easier for you to access the service. Vivaldi is all about giving you complete freedom to tweak and tune the browser to meet your needs. That is why our desktop version has fully customizable menus.”

“We are now expanding this customization option to our Android browser, with the ability to edit the menu bar. You can easily rearrange, add or remove the functions that you need or use more often, tailoring the Menu Bar to your individual workflow. Choose from 2 menu bar presets or make your own custom menu bar displaying up to 5 items.#

We don’t only want your browsing to be more fun and productive. We want to help make it safer. So, in this Vivaldi update, we have implemented support for Hardware Key Authentications.”

For more information on all the new update rolled out to the Vivaldi Android browser this month jump over to the official press release by following the link below.

Source : VB





