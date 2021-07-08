Visa is teaming up with 50 cryptocurrency platforms

Visa has announced that it is teaming with with 50 cryptocurrency platforms to make it easier to convert and spend digital currency.

The plan is for the new partnership to allow for people to sped their digital currency at more than 70 million merchants around the world that accept Visa.

What’s more, these programs don’t require coffee shops, dry cleaners, or grocery stores to directly accept cryptocurrencies at the checkout. It’s the magic of “tap and go” without the complexity of new acceptance points or cryptographic keys.

The company has teamed up with a range of the most popular platforms that include FTX, Coinbase, Crypto.com, and CoinZoom and more.

