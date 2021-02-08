Play your favourite TableTop RPG in your browser using the Let’s Role virtual table top

A unique digital tabletop experience has launched via Kickstarter this month in the form of the Let’s Role virtual table top, specifically designed to help you enjoy your favourite board games in your browser or on your large screen TV. The system supports images, books, PDFs, music special effects, video and more enabling you to enhance your gameplay stories for added immersion.

Let’s Role has been created to provide gamers with a graphical interface made to be clear and accessible, where everything happens in real time. Together with a journal allowing real-time edition, pdf upload, and options to share between players or even between tables, customizable character sheets, fast access to your talents and skills thanks to our customizable Quickbar and more. The Dungeon & Dragons 5th Edition System Reference Document (SRD) is available by default.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $49 or £36 (depending on current exchange rates). If the Let’s Role campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around September 2021. To learn more about the Let’s Role virtual table top project watch the promotional video below.

“- Let’s Role is a modern and accessible web platform allowing you to play RPGs online

– After 14 months of alpha testing and gathering thousands of users’ feedback, Let’s Role is offering a set of intuitive, immersive and comprehensive functionalities

– Access to the platform is actually free, and it will stay that way! No subscription, no functionalities locked behind a paywall

– The platform will be funded through microtransactions, like 3D dice sets, character sheet’s skins, avatar frames, etc.

– Let’s Role’s beta phase will start in September, and this is your opportunity to support our development!”

“- You will be granted access to numerous and unique cosmetics before the official release, and with a special rate

– You will finance the future development of the platform, which will go into beta in September 2021

– You will join into an active community of thousands of people, and be able to take part in the discussions about the platform’s future functionalities

– You will receive a unique founder status that will be displayed on both our website and our Discord Server.”

“Play any of your favourite TableTop RPGs directly in your browser, using pictures, pdfs, music, sfx and video. More than a year after the opening of the platform’s alpha phase, several thousands of people have joined and adopted Let’s Role. We really want to thank them all for their kindness and enthusiasm. Everyday, their feedback shows us that it’s time to consider the next step of the development: a beta-phase in the summer of 2021.”

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the virtual table top, jump over to the official Let’s Role crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

