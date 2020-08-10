AI virtual fighters take on Air Force pilot on August 18th 2020

If you have ever wondered how a professional Air Force pilot would fare against virtual fighters who may be interested in the final DARPA AlphaDogfight trial, which will be taking place online due to their coving to pandemic. The artificial intelligence controlled virtual fighters will battle it out against an Air Force pilot on August 18th.

The event allows anyone interested to watch online as artificial intelligence algorithms control simulated F-16 fighter planes in aerial combat. “Regardless of whether the human or machine wins the final dogfight, the AlphaDogfight Trials is all about increasing trust in AI. If the champion AI earns the respect of an F-16 pilot, we’ll have come one step closer to achieving effective human-machine teaming in air combat, which is the goal of the ACE program.”

The eightentrants for trial three inlcude teams from Aurora Flight Sciences, EpiSys Science, Georgia Tech Research Institute, Heron Systems, Lockheed Martin, Perspecta Labs, PhysicsAI and SoarTech.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Source : Engadget

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals