Viking Damascus Reaper forged carbon fiber handle adventure axe

The Reaper Damascus Axe is a testament to the enduring relevance of traditional craftsmanship in the modern world. This hand axe, lightweight yet powerful, is a versatile tool designed for a range of outdoor activities, from landscaping and forestry to camping and garden projects. Its design and manufacturing process are steeped in history, yet it incorporates modern materials and techniques to meet the demands of today’s outdoor enthusiasts.

The design of the Reaper Damascus Axe is a study in balance and efficiency. The head-to-handle weight balance is meticulously calibrated to increase chopping force and provide more leverage with every swing. This optimal weight distribution, coupled with the axe’s lightweight design, makes it a formidable tool for outdoor tasks.

Pre-order early bird pledges are now available for the avant-garde project from roughly $106 or £90 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 40% off the official retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

Viking Damascus Reaper adventure axe

“”Are you ready to embrace the thrill of the wild? Grab The Reaper Axe Outdoor gear and answer the call of adventure today!” One of the things that excites me most about Axes is their wide range of uses. Of course, they’re great for chopping wood, but they can also be used for carving and shaping wood. The versatility of the our Axe is truly remarkable, and it’s one of the things that makes it such a valuable tool to have in your camping trip.”

The axe head, forged from solid Damascus metal, is a nod to the centuries-old tradition of Damascus steel use in blades. Damascus steel, known for its toughness, resistance to shattering, and ability to be honed to a sharp, resilient edge, has been a preferred material for blades since the 3rd century. The Reaper Damascus Axe continues this tradition, offering a durable and sharp axe head that can also double as a hammer, adding to its versatility.

The handle of the Reaper Damascus Axe is a fusion of traditional and modern materials. Olive wood and Walnut wood, known for their durability and aesthetic appeal, form the inner core of the handle. The outer layers are made from Carbon Fiber, a modern material renowned for its strength and lightweight properties. This combination of materials ensures that the handle can withstand the rigors of outdoor tasks while maintaining a comfortable grip.

“A protective sheath that comes with Reaper , shields the axe for extra security. Leather cover, axe head cover can be easily attached to your belt for quick and easy access. The snap closure allows you to easily remove the axe from the case. The axe cover is made of soft and attractive leather with a very comfortable surfaces and its quality guarantees a long service life and durability.”

The Reaper Damascus Axe also features a built-in saw, a practical addition for splitting wood into firewood during camping trips. This feature further underscores the axe’s versatility, making it a valuable tool for a variety of outdoor tasks.

If the Viking Damascus Reaper campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2023. To learn more about the Viking Damascus Reaper adventure axe project play the promotional video below.

The manufacturing process of the Reaper Damascus Axe is a blend of traditional and modern techniques. The Damascus steel is forged using traditional anvil-forging methods and a power hammer. The pattern on the steel is then developed through acid-etching, a process that highlights the unique patterns of the Damascus steel.

The handle, shaped from a piece of Walnut wood, is then wrapped in layers of Carbon Fiber. The axe is finished with a leather strip for easy hanging, a practical feature for storage and transport.

The Reaper Damascus Axe is more than just a tool; it is a link to the past. It harks back to the time when axes were used in battle and for harvesting timber, a staple of Viking and early Scandinavian life. Yet, it is also a tool for the present, designed for modern outdoor activities such as chopping wood, creating firewood, building shelters, and carving wooden implements.

The Reaper Damascus Axe is a remarkable fusion of tradition and modernity. Its design and manufacturing process reflect a deep respect for historical craftsmanship, while its features and materials meet the demands of modern outdoor activities. Whether you’re an outdoor enthusiast, a history buff, or a craftsman, the Reaper Damascus Axe is a tool that commands respect and admiration.

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and device specifications for the adventure axe, jump over to the official Viking Damascus Reaper crowd funding campaign page by investigating the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Disclaimer: Participating in Kickstarter campaigns involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals