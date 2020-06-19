ViewSonic 15.6 inch portable monitor range introduced from $179

ViewSonic has unveiled new portable monitors it has created in the form of the 15.6 inch TD1655 Portable Touch Display and the 15.6 inch VG1655 Portable Monitor priced at $239 and $179 respectively. Both the portable 10-point projective capacitive touchscreen display and non touch screen displays will be available to purchase next month during July 2020.

The VG1655 portable monitor features an anti-glare screen to deliver a vivid viewing experience, and both monitors are equipped with two USB Type-C ports, enabling users to quickly connect video, audio, and data, while also delivering up to 60W of two-way power.

“The ViewSonic portable monitors are perfect for users that need the additional screen space to be more efficient in their work,” said Phong Phanel, product marketing manager for professional displays for ViewSonic Americas. “The ViewSonic TD1655 and VG1655 weigh only two pounds and measure less than an inch thick. These ultra-slim portable monitors fit easily into any bag, briefcase, or backpack, making them convenient for traveling.”

TD1655 Portable Touch Display

– 15.6-inch portable capacitive touch monitor with 1080p (1920×1080) resolution

– 10-point projective capacitive touchscreen for smooth and natural writing experience (stylus included)

– 3-sided bezel-less design

– Connectors include: two USB Type-C for 2-way charging and mini-HDMI

– Less than one-inch thick (0.6-inch) and a weight of 1.8 pounds

VG1655 Portable Monitor

– 15.6-inch portable monitor with 1080p (1920×1080) resolution

– Less than one-inch thick (0.6-inch) and a weight of 1.8 pounds

– Connectors include: two USB Type-C for 2-way charging and mini-HDMI

– Built in kickstand to support portrait and landscape orientation

– Display cover included

Source : ViewSonic : TPU

