ViewSonic ELITE XG320U 4K 144hz gaming monitor

ViewSonic has created two new 32 inch gaming monitors in the form of the ViewSonic ELITE XG320Q and XG320U monitors equipped with the latest “gamer centric technologies” offering 4K ultra-high definition in the ELITE XG321UG monitor with Mini-LED backlight technology and a superfast 144 Hz refresh rate. The new 32 inch gaming monitors will be launching later this year with the ViewSonic ELITE XG320Q and XG320U monitors available worldwide in Q3, 2021 and during Q4 2021, ViewSonic will make available their new ELITE XG321UG worldwide.

“At ViewSonic ELITE, we continuously seek to deliver high-end gaming monitors to suit every gamer from enthusiast to professional. While 27″ monitors are typical for mainstream gaming, we recognized the demand for widescreens and expanded our 32″ product line,” says Oscar Lin, Head of Monitor Business Unit at ViewSonic. “Equipped with cutting-edge technologies to revolutionize the way gamers see, play, and experience games, the ELITE 32″ monitor series deliver an immersive viewing experience alongside ultra-smooth gameplay and incredible color accuracy.”

ELITE XG320Q gaming 2K monitor

– 32″ 2K QHD Vesa Display HDR 600 Fast IPS display

– Hyper-realistic colors from quantum-dot technology and 99% Adobe Color Gamut

– 165 Hz refresh rate overclockable up to 175 Hz and 0.5 ms (MPRT) response time

– NVIDIA G-Sync technology and PureXP Motion Blur Reduction

ELITE XG320U gaming 4K monitor

– 32″ 4K UHD Vesa DisplayHDR 600 IPS display

– Expand gameplay onto next-gen consoles with single-cable HDMI 2.1 connectivity

– Brilliant, vibrant imagery from 99% Adobe Color Gamut

– Refresh rate of 144 Hz (overclockable to 150 Hz) and 1 ms (MPRT) response time

– AMD FreeSync Premium Pro technology and PureXP Motion Blur Reduction

“ELITE XG320Q gaming monitor with realistic colors with Quantum-Dot Technology – With the wildly-sleek ELITE XG320Q monitor, it is all about color, clarity, and speed. The 2K QHD Fast IPS display boasts hyper-accurate colors and high-contrasting details from quantum-dot technology. When hit with the LED backlight, each ‘dot’ or nanoparticle produces superbly precise color and deeper contrast for crisp, lifelike images.

The display is equipped with NVIDIA G-Sync compatible technology for an overclockable refresh rate of 175 Hz, delivering extremely smooth frame rates and a 0.5ms (MPRT) response time. Players can say goodbye to input lag, ghosting, and image stutter with PureXP Motion Blur Reduction capabilities, and enjoy fast-moving visuals in captivating detail.

ELITE XG320U high fidelity console gaming monitor with HDMI 2.1 Connectivity – Designed for next-generation console gaming such as Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5, the uber-stylish 4K ELITE XG320U display includes a single-cable HDMI 2.1 connection that unlocks an unparalleled gaming experience. The XG320U supports 4K resolution with an expanded 99% Adobe RGB color gamut and lightning-fast overclockable 150 Hz refresh rate, making every landscape and battle sequence appear in pixel perfection.

Certified with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, PureXP Motion Blur Reduction, a 1 ms (MPRT) response time, and Vesa DisplayHDR 600, this monitor allows gamers to surge through fast-paced FPS and action-adventure games at the highest visual settings.”

Source : TPU

