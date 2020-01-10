Corsair Elgato 4K60 S+ gaming video capture box

The Corsair 4K60 S+ sports 4K60 HDR10 gaming video capture box has been designed and created to provide users with zero-lag passthrough, together with a handy SD card slot for standalone recording, and compatibility with leading PC broadcasting software. “A groundbreaking capture solution, an amazing new lighting option, plus a whole new category. And this is just the beginning” says Corsair.

Priced at $400 the Corsair Elgato 4K60 S+ gaming video capture and pass through box is now available worldwide from Corsair retail partners in the official Corsair website. “Whether broadcasting live or future proofing your archive, your gaming experience remains unaltered: stunning 4K HDR at 60 frames per second with absolute zero lag.”

“Recording 4K HDR content is usually confined to production studios with hefty desktop rigs. Not anymore. Compact and portable, 4K60 S+ sports all the cutting-edge technology you need to record high-fidelity gameplay. Anywhere, even without a computer. From local meetups to global capture events, saving your performance couldn’t be easier. Just insert an SD card and hit record. No PC or software necessary. The HEVC chip on board 4K60 S+ touts the highest encoding performance possible. Now, you can record up to seven hours of action-packed 4K HDR gameplay to a 256GB SD card. Or record directly to your PC’s hard drive without overloading its CPU.”

Source: Corsair

