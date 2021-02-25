Vevo lands on Samsung TV Plus in the UK

Vevo has announced that their Vevo Pop global music channel is now available on Samsung TV Plus in the UK.

The Vevo Pop channel has been available in the US for a while and now it is available as a free channel in the UK.

Having first partnered in the United States in 2019, Vevo and Samsung TV Plus are extending their partnership to now provide millions of UK Samsung TV Plus users with music video programming on their connected TVs. Further European launches are planned for 2021.

“In the US, we partnered with Samsung TV Plus during the early days of our OTT expansion. Today, they are one of our top performing television experiences, with tens of millions of viewers across Vevo channels daily. We are excited to build on this success and do the same in the UK and Europe, but with more localized curation,” said Kevin McGurn, president of sales and distribution, Vevo. “Samsung TV Plus has become one of the most popular OTT streaming services worldwide. Our partnership will deliver music videos directly into living rooms throughout the UK for fans of every artist and genre.”



