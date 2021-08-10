Vertigo Games acquires Force Field VR games studio

Vertigo Games, the VR specialist publishing and development arm of the global Koch Media Group has today announced the acquisition of the virtual reality games developer and studio Force Field. Both parties have entered into agreement to enable Vertigo Games to acquire 100% of the shares of Force Field for an undisclosed amount. Founded back in 2015 by game industry veterans, the Force Field VR game studio is one of the world’s largest exclusively focused on virtual reality gaming. Developing VR games such as Landfall, Time Stall and Coaster Combat, and is currently working on an unannounced AAA game based on a well-known IP.

Richard Stitselaar, CEO at Vertigo Games said: “With multiple AAA VR game productions in the pipeline for the upcoming years, Vertigo Games continues to rapidly expand. Known for their AAA production standards and pioneering VR game development expertise, we are thrilled to welcome the Force Field team to the Vertigo Games family. Together we are a major step closer to building a global VR powerhouse that will bring even bigger, high production value, and cutting-edge VR games to players around the world.””

““Having spent years on the cutting edge of VR game development, creating showcase games and experiences for leading VR companies, we have built a world-class VR team capable of delivering best-in-class games,” said Arthur Houtman, CEO of Vertigo Studios Amsterdam. “Today we enter a new phase of growth as part of Vertigo Games, who are not only one of the most successful VR game development studios, but also a leading VR publisher and part of the immensely diverse global Koch Media / Embracer Group, allowing us to fully leverage our company’s potential.””

Source : VG

